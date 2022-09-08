Harley-Davidson White Lion Is a Street Rod With the Power to Leave You Speechless

The V-Rod family of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is, without a doubt, one of the most alluring for custom shops all over the world. Even now, five years after the Milwaukee company stopped making the many models in the range, it continues to be in the news as we uncover more and more exciting projects based on it.
Today's choice of V-Rod here on autoevolution is a VRSCR Street Rod, the kind that entered the family all the way back in 2006, and quickly exited it just one year later. Sold back then as the first in its family to use Showa inverted forks, it still is one of the pillars of today's custom industry, especially the one over in Europe.
This particular example was modified by a Spanish crew called FiberBull. It got the usual upgrades, but the thing that catches the eye the most is the white paint generously used all over the bodywork, beautifully contrasting the black used everywhere else. And, although white is not a color we generally see as being suitable for custom motorcycle builds, just like was the case with yesterday's Lynx, it somehow looks right on this two-wheeler.
The bodywork modifications we mentioned above include things like the airbox, rear end, and all the necessary covers. They are backed by things like a new handlebar, golden fork, and full wheels painted black.
Mechanically, the bike was upgraded with the fitting of a 2-in-1 exhaust system, a rear adaptation to accommodate the 300 mm wide wheel, and custom suspension. And, as far as the rider goes, they can choose between a single- or two-seater configuration.
In the usual style, FiberBull does not say how much the White Lion, as they've baptized the build, cost to make, but the thing is still listed on its website, with the mention “price for collection in store, transport not included, consult.”
