Russian Harley-Davidson Breakout Rides on Hypnotic Wheels, Rear One Can Make You Lose It

For most people living in the civilized world, Russia is not the favorite country or topic of conversation these days. In fact, one has to look long and hard to find stuff coming from there to talk about that is not in one way or another linked with the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Yet such things do exist, and proof of that is this here Harley-Davidson Breakout.
The two-wheeler may have originally been born in America as a stock Breakout but was transformed into a custom beaut by the guys over at Box39. The crew has its base in Russia, and was featured here on autoevolution before, with at times incredible projects.
This unnamed Breakout is one of their most recent builds, completed this year. It is, like most custom Harleys out there, all draped in black, and propped on wheels the kind of which only Box39, which is primarily a motorcycle wheel maker, can roll out into the real world.
Sized 21 inches up front and 18 inches out back (this one is wearing a 280 mm wide tire, for the proper effect), the wheels look utterly hypnotic, especially the heavily spoked rear one. Both are backed by an air suspension system, and hidden under custom fenders, painted of course black.
Everything else on this machine, from the headlight to the fuel tank and exhaust system dangling to one side has been smoothed out to such a degree that not even Harley’s name on the tank is no longer visible unless you get really close to the bike.
The engine the Breakout was originally fitted with remains in place, and largely unchanged, so the custom look is not backed by an increase in performance.
Like most of the Harley shops residing in Europe, Box39 keeps a tight lid when it comes to how much the Breakout cost to shape this way.
This unnamed Breakout is one of their most recent builds, completed this year. It is, like most custom Harleys out there, all draped in black, and propped on wheels the kind of which only Box39, which is primarily a motorcycle wheel maker, can roll out into the real world.
Sized 21 inches up front and 18 inches out back (this one is wearing a 280 mm wide tire, for the proper effect), the wheels look utterly hypnotic, especially the heavily spoked rear one. Both are backed by an air suspension system, and hidden under custom fenders, painted of course black.
Everything else on this machine, from the headlight to the fuel tank and exhaust system dangling to one side has been smoothed out to such a degree that not even Harley’s name on the tank is no longer visible unless you get really close to the bike.
The engine the Breakout was originally fitted with remains in place, and largely unchanged, so the custom look is not backed by an increase in performance.
Like most of the Harley shops residing in Europe, Box39 keeps a tight lid when it comes to how much the Breakout cost to shape this way.