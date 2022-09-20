Harley-Davidson Covid-19 Is Not Contagious, Comes with Custom Helmet for a Facemask

Up until now, our generation has been spared the atrocities of a global war (it remains to be seen how the situation over in Ukraine will evolve), the hardships of economic troubles the size of the Great Depression of the 1930s (although we’ve had a Great Recession in the late 2000s), or the continuous threat of nuclear annihilation of the Cold War.
But that doesn’t mean we were spared, and other meaningful events took their place, like Earth-tilting earthquakes, natural disasters on a scale never-before-seen, and probably the largest pandemic the world has ever seen, in the form of Covid-19.
The virus managed, in just a few months, to turn our way of life upside down and even now, three years after it was first discovered, it’s still raging. With all the hardships and victims it caused, you’d think everyone is eager to forget all about it, and not keep its memory alive with creations meant to honor it.
Yet a Las Vegas-based custom motorcycle shop called Devin Diego Designs (DD) did just that with a 2013 Harley-Davidson Night Rod custom build named exactly so, Covid-19.
The build is an older project of the shop, and it comes with all the needed extras to make it a proper custom Night Rod. Frankly, we fail to see how this thing is linked to the virus whose name it borrowed (except, perhaps, for the matching helmet it comes with, which may or may not function properly as a facemask - check gallery to see it), but we’ll go along with it.
The all-black Night Rod was gifted with a long list of DD-made bits and pieces, including the projector headlights (there’s two of them), the tank cover, front fender, air ride suspension, and drag bar.
Propped on custom wheels shod in Metzeler tires (280 mm wide for the rear, 120 mm for the front), it also displays in front of the world custom rear fender, foot pegs, grips, mirrors, and leather seat. No modifications seem to have been made to the engine.
The price for transforming the Harley from a regular Night Rod into the Covid-19 wah not disclosed.
