Harley-Davidson Bobby Black Looks Like a Short and Stubby Rocket on Wheels

After several years of absence, the Harley-Davidson Sportster is back in the spotlight. The range was revived with the introduction of the Sportster S close to two years ago, and once again was the talk of the day with the launch of the Nightster earlier this month.
This relative abundance of new motorcycles in the Americans’ range of sport motorcycles only makes the older ones relevant again. Especially the ones that received some kind of custom work to go with their bred-to-outperform-the-competition bodies.
There are several garages out there that have made a habit out of reimagining Sportsters of older generations, and the Spanish from FiberBull are part of that crowd. Most recently, we’ve talked about the Sportster 1200 Bobber Chrome Black they did, and now it’s time for something along the same lines.
Behold the Bobby Black, a conversion based on an 883 from back in the day. As its name says, it’s a blackened apparition that lost some body parts at the rear, gained some elsewhere, and got mechanically improved here and there.
Now looking a bit more hunchback than stock, the machine rides on a custom rear suspension, ending in a custom wheel and a relatively high spring seat. At the front, it received a custom wheel as well, but also a custom headlight.
An encompassing bodywork made of fiberglass and painted black wraps around the two-wheeler, most visible above the frame, where the “premium” fuel tank replaced the stock one. On one side, a 2-in-1 exhaust snakes its way from the engine to the rear.
Overall, the visual changes made to the Sportster make the thing look quite fast, but also short and stubby at the same time: exactly what one would expect from such a machine.
FiberBull does not say how much it cost to put the Bobby Black together.
