Harley-Davidson Orange Carbon Costs More Than a Camaro SS

There is something incredibly appealing about customized motorcycles. This probably comes from the fact that not a single such re-made two-wheeler comes out the doors of various garages looking the same as another, and depending on how much work and talent went into the design and build, this shows in the price tag.
We’re not sure how many of us can afford to pay $50,000 (45,900 euros) for a custom Harley-Davidson, and we’re also not sure how many of those who can are willing to do it, given how that’s more than the starting price of a brand new Camaro SS with very few extras on. But that doesn’t mean such a bike does not exist.
Here it is, wearing the name Harley-Davidson Orange Carbon. It once was a regular, $20k Breakout 114, but it got converted by a German crew called Cult-Werk, and its value more than doubled.
The list of modifications made is rather long, it includes a large number of in-house-made bits and pieces, and it’s up to you to decide if its worth the hike in price. We get the usual body modifications when it comes to the fenders, lighting, covers, and the concealment of the cables, among others, but very little mechanical upgrades.
On this front, the shop, which is selling the bike on specialized website Mobile, lists a KessTech exhaust system, a rear conversion to install a 280 mm wide rear tire, and that’s about it. The stock engine is still sadi to develop 94 hp, and there are zero miles shown on the odometer.
The name chosen for the builds stems from the colors chosen to wrap the motorcycle in, down to the wheels, meaning black (the predominant color) and orange (strategically applied here and there for the maximum effect), all of it put on the bike by means of airbrush.
