Harley-Davidson Sally Is the Perfect Shape of Metal

Perfection, as is beauty, is a matter of personal taste and values. And, given how there are so many of both to go around, our civilization has grown into an extremely diverse one, no matter the field of human activity we’re talking about.
For some, one way perfection manifests itself is through a well-baked custom motorcycle. There are plenty of those to go around as well, because here too there are so many tastes and styles to satisfy.
For me personally, one shop in this business that always seems to get things right is called Bad Land. It resides over in Japan, and with the bike we have here, its portfolio reached number 152.
No 152 was initially a 2003 Softail, a rather bland-looking machine by today’s standards, but always up for a great conversion that could make it relevant once more. And what better way to transform it than making it look longer, throw a 250 wide rear tire conversion into the mix, and slam onto it parts coming from some of the industry's biggest names?
Propped on wheels suited to the new dimensions, made by Performance Machine (just like the controls and front brake), sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear (the perfect proportions for this type of custom), the bike uses its mostly stock engine to spin the Avon Cobra tires that wrap around the wheels.
Another shop, Ken’s Factory, supplied those tiny parts without which any custom ride would look incomplete, things like the covers, grips, and LED turn signals.
Bad Land itself, as the brains behind this beauty, contributed the most, and most of the time parts unique to this ride. We’re talking about the headlight, fenders, fuel tank, exhaust, wide swingarm, and rear brake, just to name a few.
Called Sally, the Harley is now the definition of the perfect shape of metal. All you have to do is check the attached gallery, and you’ll see what we mean. As for the price, that’s the big unknown, but for those with the means to seek perfection, just a detail.
