Harley-Davidson FXSTC Gets Custom Bug Bite, Turns Into Non-Venomous Black Mamba

Like them or not, Softails form the backbone of Harley-Davidson’s present lineup of motorcycles, having reached the top of consumer preferences in a very few short years, and staying there ever since. Having got this moniker in the 1980s, this type of motorcycles made in Milwaukee can now be found pretty much everywhere, both in stock and in custom form.
It’s the custom ones that are of interest to us, of course, and today’s Softail treat, wearing a custom makeover, comes in the form of this 2005 FXSTC, transformed from stock Harley into one with an impressive appearance after it got the custom bug inside the shop of a Japanese garage called Bad Land.
The converted machine is no longer called FXSTC, of course, but Black Mamba, because somehow its builder (or perhaps the customer who commissioned it) must have seen a resemblance between the two-wheeler and the extremely venomous snake. Or they wanted to send a message across.
We don’t see the resemblance, but we do see a beautiful machine, wrapped in very un-black mamba-like black, and shining a cold chrome from the wheels, long exhaust pipes, and front fork.
The wheels are of Rick's Motorcycles make, and come in 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear (250 mm wide, this one). They both sit under custom, Bad Land-made fenders.
The engine was mechanically left untouched, so we’re dealing with the stock FXSTC powerplant. It did however get a boost thanks to the deployment of an AS Industries exhaust system and Rebuffini air cleaner.
The Black Mamba is one of Bad Land’s older projects, bike number 94 in a lineup that already comprises no less than 134 builds, many of which we’ve already featured here on autoevolution. Just like all the others, the build price for this one is not known.
