New Android Auto Update, New Problems Breaking Down a Key Feature

Broken notifications on Android Auto aren’t something completely new, as similar problems have been encountered by users even after the update to Android 12.
But now it looks like the culprit is the most recent version of Android Auto, though, from some posts on Google’s forums, it looks like it’s more of a combination between a system update and the latest app build released by Google.
But regardless of what’s causing the whole thing, it looks like notifications are completely broken on Android Auto, no matter if we’re talking about first-party or third-party apps. The notifications for text messages are gone, too, it seems.
As expected, no workaround seems to be doing the trick, as the notifications won’t come back regardless of the fix users attempted to implement. Uninstalling and reinstalling Android Auto, updating even the head unit, and a full reset of both the media receiver and the phone are all workarounds that don’t produce any improvements.
Someone says that resetting the app and starting from scratch fixes the problem for just one session, which means that all notifications are then broken down once the device is disconnected from the head unit.
There’s no response from Google at this point, but it’s still not clear if these reports are in any way related to the notification problems reported after the update to Android 12. If they are, then Google is likely to fix the whole thing with a system update rather than with a new version of Android Auto.
For now, however, the struggle is just as confusing as it gets, so it’ll be interesting to see if more users end up with broken notifications either after the latest update of Android Auto or on the latest Android version. In the meantime, there’s not much the impacted users can do, so we have reached out to Google directly to ask for more information.
