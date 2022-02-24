Android Auto Broken Down on the Best Android Phone Money Can Buy

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra earlier this month, and the device has started shipping to the first customers who pre-ordered it a few days ago.
Originally scheduled to land in the hands of buyers on February 25, the device shipped early, therefore giving Samsung fans the chance of figuring out how the Galaxy S22 Ultra behaves in different scenarios.
As it turns out, using a Galaxy S22 Ultra behind the wheel isn’t necessarily the most straightforward experience you’d expect, simply because Android Auto appears to be broken on the device.
Posts on Google’s forums reveal Android Auto is just malfunctioning every time the mobile device is connected to the head unit. In some cases, the app doesn’t start, while for others, it appears to launch but ends up stuck with a blank screen.
A number of users claim they occasionally manage to get the sound to work, but as far as the UI is concerned, the only thing they see is the aforementioned blank screen.
Google has already confirmed the reports have been forwarded to the Android Auto team, but this isn’t necessarily good news.
Fixing an Android Auto bug doesn’t happen overnight and is typically a lengthy process, so if you too are experiencing problems with the app on a brand-new Galaxy S22 Ultra, there’s not much you can do right now.
Seeing Android Auto broken down on the best Android phone right now isn’t exactly surprising, as the app has been struggling with all kinds of issues on Samsung’s mobile devices for quite some time. Unfortunately, this once again proves that spending a small fortune on an Android flagship is no guarantee everything would work properly on Android Auto, so it remains to be seen how fast Google manages to come up with a fix.
In the meantime, if you encounter the same problem, make sure you send your feedback to Google.
As it turns out, using a Galaxy S22 Ultra behind the wheel isn’t necessarily the most straightforward experience you’d expect, simply because Android Auto appears to be broken on the device.
Posts on Google’s forums reveal Android Auto is just malfunctioning every time the mobile device is connected to the head unit. In some cases, the app doesn’t start, while for others, it appears to launch but ends up stuck with a blank screen.
A number of users claim they occasionally manage to get the sound to work, but as far as the UI is concerned, the only thing they see is the aforementioned blank screen.
Google has already confirmed the reports have been forwarded to the Android Auto team, but this isn’t necessarily good news.
Fixing an Android Auto bug doesn’t happen overnight and is typically a lengthy process, so if you too are experiencing problems with the app on a brand-new Galaxy S22 Ultra, there’s not much you can do right now.
Seeing Android Auto broken down on the best Android phone right now isn’t exactly surprising, as the app has been struggling with all kinds of issues on Samsung’s mobile devices for quite some time. Unfortunately, this once again proves that spending a small fortune on an Android flagship is no guarantee everything would work properly on Android Auto, so it remains to be seen how fast Google manages to come up with a fix.
In the meantime, if you encounter the same problem, make sure you send your feedback to Google.