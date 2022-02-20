Don’t Hold Your Breath for an Update to Fix Android Auto’s Broken UI

Android Auto can sometimes break down in the most mysterious ways, and one of the most recent problems encountered by users is so awkward nobody can figure out what really happens.
The app’s interface appears to be zoomed in up to a point where the icons on the screen become gigantic, so the only things users end up seeing are the microphone icon and the notification center, as well as the status bar data like the time and the battery level.
Clearly, this is a rendering issue, but on the other hand, nobody knows precisely who’s to blame and what to do to bring Android Auto back to a working condition.
One thing is certain, though: the glitch appeared after the update to Android 12, and at first glance, it looks like only Xiaomi phones are impacted.
In some regards, this is good news. Google typically needs a lot of time to ship updates addressed even at widespread Android Auto bugs, so in theory, Xiaomi is the one that now has to come up with a fix.
On the other hand, it doesn’t look like the Chinese phone maker is in a rush to do it.
Someone on Google’s forums published a conversation they had with Xiaomi’s support staff, and as it turns out, the company is already aware of the problems encountered by Android Auto users following the update to Android 12. And Xiaomi is apparently working already on a fix, and it should be part of the next stable operating system update.
When exactly this is supposed to happen is something that we can only guess, as the timing has remained as mysterious as it gets.
Xiaomi releases monthly updates to its phones specifically to include the latest security patches, so hopefully, a fix for the Android Auto bug would land in March as well. But of course, don’t be too surprised if it doesn’t and the wait doesn’t come to an end so fast.
