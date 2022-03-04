Harley-Davidson Neagle on Super Steves Is This Week’s Black Beauty

Most often than not, custom builds, regardless of the number of wheels, manage to remain relevant for a huge number of years after their introduction. This is why we keep seeing and hearing about vehicles put together at times decades ago, repeatedly coming back under the spotlight. Provided someone digs them up and finds them worthy enough to bring them to light, of course.
The bike we have here is relatively old, having first been shown back in 2015, and we have to be honest, we have no idea if it’s been under the spotlight before. It sure ought to have, as far as we can judge from the limited quantity of info available for it and the few pics we also included in our gallery.
The motorcycle started its life as a stock Harley-Davidson Night Train, all the way back in 2007. Almost a decade later, it was taken inside the shop of a Japanese customizer called Bad Land, and transformed into something called Neagle.
Try as we might, we were unable to get to the story behind the name, but in the grand scheme of things, it probably matters little. What matters is the list of extras added by the shop to make the motorcycle the blacked-out beast that it is.
Bad Land went for Rick’s Motorcycles wheels, called Super Steve, and sized 21 inches at the front (supported by a custom fork) and 18 inches at the rear (250 mm wide). Bad Land itself contributed things like the fuel tank and exhaust, while Rebuffini was in charge of supplying the swingarm.
Like many other Bad Land builds, this one too goes for a dark look and one that suits the Neagle extremely well, especially when paired with the gold detailing and lettering. So much so, in fact, we could easily go for the over-used “black beauty” phrase to describe it, without the fear of that seeming out of place.
We don’t know how much the motorcycle cost to put together, or what happened to it since the unveiling.
The motorcycle started its life as a stock Harley-Davidson Night Train, all the way back in 2007. Almost a decade later, it was taken inside the shop of a Japanese customizer called Bad Land, and transformed into something called Neagle.
Try as we might, we were unable to get to the story behind the name, but in the grand scheme of things, it probably matters little. What matters is the list of extras added by the shop to make the motorcycle the blacked-out beast that it is.
Bad Land went for Rick’s Motorcycles wheels, called Super Steve, and sized 21 inches at the front (supported by a custom fork) and 18 inches at the rear (250 mm wide). Bad Land itself contributed things like the fuel tank and exhaust, while Rebuffini was in charge of supplying the swingarm.
Like many other Bad Land builds, this one too goes for a dark look and one that suits the Neagle extremely well, especially when paired with the gold detailing and lettering. So much so, in fact, we could easily go for the over-used “black beauty” phrase to describe it, without the fear of that seeming out of place.
We don’t know how much the motorcycle cost to put together, or what happened to it since the unveiling.