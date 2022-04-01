Harley-Davidson Ling-Bad Is a Breakout From Another World

Working on a custom motorcycle must be rewarding, but the reward never comes overnight. That’s why, as we wait for new conversions to come to light from all over the world, we are often forced to settle for older builds to admire. Equally as exciting as new ones, true, but old nonetheless.
That’s not the case with what we have here, a 2017 Breakout that shed its former skin and put on the polished, blackened looks a Japanese custom garage going by the name of Bad Land has gotten us used to.
The Breakout, named in this form Ling-Bad (ling would be the Chinese word, not Japanese, for other, if that helps), is the latest Bad Land project, having been shown to the world last week. It’s the kind of conversion we’re used to seeing coming out of that other world that is Japan, with parts taken from a wide range of suppliers and made to fit together in a very elegant way.
As said, Bad Land is responsible for the overall look of the two-wheeler. The shop also contributed in-house made parts, things like the headlight, handlebar and rear fender.
But many others played their role as well. Rebuffini supplied the triple tree, Performance Machines the hand controls and brake calipers, and motogadget the instrumentation. Our old friends from Thunderbike got in the build with the tail light and turn signal, while Ken’s Factory was responsible for the mirrors and rocker covers.
As far as the engine goes, Bad Land does not say anything about potential changes, apart from the fact that now, the Breakout breaths out of a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.
The shop usually makes these things on request, and so it’s probably the case here. Also usually, it doesn’t say how much the builds cost to put together, and so it happens now.
