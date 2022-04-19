Rearview Camera Software Issue Prompts Mercedes-Benz Recall, 126k Vehicles Affected

Following the unsecured ground connection recall we’ve covered earlier, Mercedes-Benz AG has announced yet another condition that affects way more vehicles. On this occasion, the rearview camera software is to blame.
The chronology of defect begins in the latter part of 2018, when MBAG launched investigations based on field reports about vans fitted with backup cameras that may not display the rearview image due to a software issue.
The supplier, Magna Electronics, promptly started the development of a more robust software that was launched into the series production of passenger cars in October 2019. A further software release with additional improvements rolled out in June 2020. During that period, Merc discovered through market observation that the issue may also affect passenger cars.
The problem couldn’t be systematically reproduced, but on the other hand, Mercedes-Benz noted that vehicles with the original software showed the subject condition. Come spring 2021, the German company discovered that vehicles with the first improved release may also lose the rearview image.
Come April 2020, MBAG determined that a non-compliance cannot be ruled out. According to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 111, the rearview camera image needs to be available within two seconds from engaging reverse. The automaker points the finger at “a deviation in the development process of the supplier.” When the issue occurs, the central display would either continue to show the existing image or a black screen.
From December 2018 to August 2021, Mercedes identified eight cases in the United States of America. Thankfully for everyone involved, there have been no reports of injuries or crashes associated with this uncanny issue.
Affected vehicles were produced between the 2018 and 2021 model years, according to the attached document, which lists pretty much everything ranging from the A-Class Sedan to the GLS. Weirdly enough, even the EQC is listed although it was never sold in the United States because it’s not up to snuff. Assembled in Germany and China, the all-electric brother of the GLC is rated at 373 to 437 kilometers (232 to 272 miles) on the WLTP.
Owners will be notified of the recall campaign on June 7th.
