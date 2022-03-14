Harley-Davidson B.F. Bullet Sounds Quite Violent, It’s Just a Stubby Build

With over 130 custom Harley-Davidson builds in its portfolio, Japanese garage Bad Land is no rookie in this field. Over the past year or so, we’ve gone through quite a good chunk of that large number of modified two-wheelers, but we’re not nearly done yet.
Before our eyes today sits something called B.F. Bullet, bike number 92 in the shop’s books. As usual when it comes to Bad Land projects, we have no details on how or why this particular name was chosen, or what those initials stand for. Also as usual, the name is supposed to send across a message of power and might.
Presented in 2015, the Bullet does look powerful, thanks to the darkened appearance Bad Land went for, and the short list of effective modifications made. We don’t know if that stubby, powerful appearance is backed by enhanced real-world performance, but given how Bad Land usually does not tamper with the original engine of the motorcycles it works on, we reckon performance levels are not far from the factory ones.
Originally a 2010 Fat Boy, the bike was gifted with new wheels, of course, because that’s the first thing one does when customizing such a machine. In this case, we’re treated to Rick's Motorcycles hardware, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, and both wrapped in Avon tires.
Bad Land itself was responsible for making a number of elements that went onto the Bullet. We get the Japanese garage’s signature on both the fenders that protect the wheels, on the handlebar and fuel tank, and on the headlight.
More mechanically important bits and pieces, like the exhaust, air cleaner, and wide swingarm, are also made in-house. All these changes are backed by a 300 mm wide rear tire kit.
We are not being told how much the Bad Land B.F. Bullet cost to put together, or what happened to it since first being shown seven years ago.
