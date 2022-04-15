2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster Sheds Its Skin to Become Stunning Bobber 02

Our trek through the world of European Harley-Davidson customizers brought us recently face to face with a garage called Lord Drake Kustoms. These guys do their business both in Spain, in Malaga, and in the U.S., in Florida, and they seem to have a real soft spot for Sportsters of old.
We’ve talked about one of the Lord Drake builds, the Bobber Army, at the end of March, and its name says it all when it comes to the approach this crew takes: put the bobber touch on Sportsters and creating visually stunning builds in the process.
Today’s treat from Spain comes in the form of something called simply Bobber 02. Originally a 2002 Sportster, the motorcycle was completely transformed, now presenting itself as a vista not easily forgotten.
To convert it, the shop stripped the bike bare, and cut the subframe to make room for a new rear, now holding a wider wheel. The front matches that with a 21-inch wheel, and the entire build was lowered with the inclusion of shorter shocks.
For a touch of cool, the build was gifted with ape hangers and a very in-your-face Biltwell springless seat. There’s a new exhaust system in there at one end of the engine, and a new air filter at the other, but also LED indicators and a new odometer.
Once finished, most of the bike was draped in gloss black. The fuel tank was spared, as Lord Drake wanted to “keep the colors and graphics of the original Sportster penaut fuel tank,” and the fenders were painted in matching hues.
We are not informed how much the Bobber 02 cost to put together, but the shop can replicate this for any customer, and it even takes it upon itself to provide customers with the base bike, provided they don’t already have it in their possession.
Today’s treat from Spain comes in the form of something called simply Bobber 02. Originally a 2002 Sportster, the motorcycle was completely transformed, now presenting itself as a vista not easily forgotten.
To convert it, the shop stripped the bike bare, and cut the subframe to make room for a new rear, now holding a wider wheel. The front matches that with a 21-inch wheel, and the entire build was lowered with the inclusion of shorter shocks.
For a touch of cool, the build was gifted with ape hangers and a very in-your-face Biltwell springless seat. There’s a new exhaust system in there at one end of the engine, and a new air filter at the other, but also LED indicators and a new odometer.
Once finished, most of the bike was draped in gloss black. The fuel tank was spared, as Lord Drake wanted to “keep the colors and graphics of the original Sportster penaut fuel tank,” and the fenders were painted in matching hues.
We are not informed how much the Bobber 02 cost to put together, but the shop can replicate this for any customer, and it even takes it upon itself to provide customers with the base bike, provided they don’t already have it in their possession.