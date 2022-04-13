All-Black Harley-Davidson Big Mike Has $17K Worth of Upgrades, to Be Called Boss Bike

If you go online right now and shop for a brand new Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, with zero upgrades, you can get one off the shelf for a little under $20,000. That’s about as much as some family cars made in Europe and Asia cost, so one has to be truly passionate to spend that much on a two-wheeler.
But what do you say about someone willing to spend that, and an additional $17,000 to have the Fat Boy transformed into a motorcycle like no other currently on the road? How passionate is that guy?
$17k is the sum we came up with by simply adding the prices of the some 28 custom parts used to convert the Fat Boy we are here to look at. It’s still an incomplete sum, as it does not include the man-hours, paint job, and large extras, like say the Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.
In this all-black form, the Fat Boy is now called Bike Mike. It’s a “concept of an impressive Boss Bike” put together by the guys over at Thunderbike, and presented back in March alongside another creation we’ll talk about soon, the Fast Mike, which was based on a Breakout.
Big Mike went through the usual transformational troubles Thunderbike subjects all its projects to. It lost its stock wheels in favor of bigger ones (and wider, at 260 mm, for the rear), sized 21 and 23 inches.
The front end was lowered, and it now shows the original handlebar on custom risers and with aluminum grips. The rear one was propped on an adjustable suspension system and rocks a single-sided swingarm.
When all the 28 custom bits used on this were ready, the shop went for an all-black appearance, achieved with matte paint, and only in places interrupted by glossy accents, and this is how it now shines before our eyes.
$17k is the sum we came up with by simply adding the prices of the some 28 custom parts used to convert the Fat Boy we are here to look at. It’s still an incomplete sum, as it does not include the man-hours, paint job, and large extras, like say the Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.
In this all-black form, the Fat Boy is now called Bike Mike. It’s a “concept of an impressive Boss Bike” put together by the guys over at Thunderbike, and presented back in March alongside another creation we’ll talk about soon, the Fast Mike, which was based on a Breakout.
Big Mike went through the usual transformational troubles Thunderbike subjects all its projects to. It lost its stock wheels in favor of bigger ones (and wider, at 260 mm, for the rear), sized 21 and 23 inches.
The front end was lowered, and it now shows the original handlebar on custom risers and with aluminum grips. The rear one was propped on an adjustable suspension system and rocks a single-sided swingarm.
When all the 28 custom bits used on this were ready, the shop went for an all-black appearance, achieved with matte paint, and only in places interrupted by glossy accents, and this is how it now shines before our eyes.