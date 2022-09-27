Rolls-Royce Delivers the 1,000th Engine for the Record-Breaking Gulfstream G650 Jets

Just a few days ago, Rolls-Royce was announcing that its new Pearl 700 engine, which powers Gulfstream’s newest ultra-long range business jets, obtained the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) certification. Shortly after that, it reached another milestone related to aviation – the 1000th BR725 was delivered to the same aircraft manufacturer, Gulfstream.
These two giants have been working together for more than 60 years. The Pearl 700 represents the future, which will power the G700 and G800 business jets. But the BR725 is the veteran, having accumulated almost 1,5 million hours of flight across a decade.
It has now reached another milestone, as the 1,000th unit was delivered to Savannah, Georgia, in the U.S., from Dahlewitz, Germany, where it was assembled.
This reputable engine is behind one of the greatest aviation records. In 2019, the ultra-long-range G650ER completed the farthest business jet flight in history, surpassing the previous world record by 44 minutes and more than 225 nautical miles (259 miles/417 km). The G650ET flew from Singapore to Tucson, Arizona, covering 8,379 nautical miles (9,642 miles/15,518 km) in 15 hours and 23 minutes.
This was just one of the world speed records held by Gulfstream’s G650 aircraft family – more than 100 records. And the BR725 was the one that powered them and will continue to do so. The G650 family entered service precisely a decade ago, in 2012, and now has more than 500 aircraft in operation.
Even though the two partners are launching new projects, the BR725 engine is expected to power the reputable G650 and G650ER for decades to come.
The G650ER boasts a maximum range of 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 miles/13,890 km) and a top speed of Mach 0.925 (709 mph/1,142 kph). It’s also a leader in terms of passenger comfort, thanks to one of the quietest cabins in the industry, is fitted with large windows and features an advanced clean air system.
