Rolls-Royce Engine for Gulfstream’s Newest Ultra-Long-Range Jet Gets the Green Light

Gulfstream lives up to its reputation with the future service of G700 and G800, two business jets that provide an ultra-long-range without compromising speed and passenger comfort. One of the elements responsible for this unique performance is the Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engine.
The highly-anticipated G800 makes the bold claim of delivering the longest range in the business aviation sector – 8,000 nautical miles (14,816 km) at Mach 0.85 (652 mph/1,049 kph) while the G700 flaunts the most spacious cabin, also boasting an impressive range of 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km).
Both of them can reach a maximum speed of Mach 0.90 (690.5 mph/1,111 kph) and that’s largely due to the engine that powers them.
The Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines for both aircraft recently obtained the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification, Gulfstream announced. The jets were also built with the aerodynamic wing design that Gulfstream had introduced previously, on the G650, as well as a new winglet that is making its debut on the G700 and G800.
These design innovations, coupled with the powerful Pearl 700, result in better fuel efficiency and lower emission levels.
Only a few months ago, the G800 completed its first international flight, from Savannah, Georgia, in the U.S., to Farnborough in the UK. Considering that this happened just weeks after the jet’s official debut, it’s an impressive achievement.
The G700 is also a winner straight out the gate. After its official debut in May, it won the prestigious International Yacht & Aviation Award (IY&AA) for its remarkable design.
These game-changing business jets also come with the latest technology advancements in terms of flight controls, boasting the only electronically-linked active control sidesticks, and a Predictive Landing Performance System. Passengers will also get to enjoy low cabin altitude, reduced noise levels, and an advanced system for air circulation.
