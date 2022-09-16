Gulfstream’s G400 Jet to Be Greener and Almost Noise-Free Thanks to This New Engine

In 2018, the first Gulfstream jet powered by a Pratt & Whitney engine entered service. It was the G500, fitted with the PW814GA. Just a year later, the PW815GA-powered G600 also took to the sky. The third time took longer.Only now, the new PW812GA obtained the Type Certification issued by Transport Canada Civil Aviation. Gulfstream had announced last fall that this engine was selected to power the G400 business jet.Two of these engines will be fitted into each G400, helping it reduce not just fuel consumption and emissions, but also noise levels, as the quietest engines in their class. In addition to the jet’s so-called “clean-wing” design, this will make the aircraft even greener.The PW812GA reached this milestone after more than 3,400 hours of testing, including hundreds of hours of flight testing. It’s part of the PW800 engine family, claiming to be the most efficient and “environmentally responsible” in its class, thanks to double-digit improvements in fuel consumption and noise levels. Plus, Pratt & Whitney claims that the PW800 requires 40% less scheduled maintenance and 20% fewer inspections, compared to the other engines in its class.The G400 boasts one of the largest cabins available, that’s also said to be “exceptionally quiet,” fresh (with the air replenished every two minutes) and bright (thanks to the largest number of windows in the industry – ten).Plus, this business jet can comfortably travel nonstop on routes such as Sao Paulo-Miami or Geneva-New York, thanks to its range of 4,200 nautical miles (4,833 miles/7,778 km). When it comes to tech, some of the highlights are an award-winning system that optimizes situational awareness, and the most extensive use of touch-screen displays in the industry.