Diddy Has the Best Time Dancing in His Black Gulfstream G550 Private Jet

When you own your own private jet, there’s nothing stopping you from showing it off and flying in it on every occasion. Diddy does just that with his “Air Combs” Gulfstream G550.
Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has had quite an eventful summer and he won’t stop living it up. He’s been in Europe on different vessels a couple of times, with family and friends. First, he was seen on the Serenity yacht, hanging out with fellow famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Chris Rock, and more.
Not long after that, he took his family and jetted them off to Italy, alongside his girlfriend, City Girls’ Yung Miami. There, they chartered the Aalto yacht, a vessel that provided them with everything they needed on their lavish holiday.
Although Diddy is no longer on holiday, he has been sharing several videos flying back and forth in his private jet, a Gulfstream G550 that has been painted black. Over the last few days, the hip-hop star uploaded several videos of himself dancing on board his luxury jet, but also outside on the runway, with no care in the world. The hip-hop music mogul also shared a short video after he landed in Miami, Florida, as he hopped in the back seat of a black Cadillac Escalade.
The jet is called “Air Combs” and was a $60 million gift to himself, Cork Beo reports. We previously got a tour of the interior of the jet as he boarded the aircraft on his way to Italy, showing all the sleeping areas, while his family was already sitting comfortably in the beige leather seats.
The Gulfstream G550 is an ultra-long-range jet, powered by twin Rolls-Royce BR 710-C4-11 engines. It has a range of 6,776 nautical miles (7,7798 mi/ 12,549 km) and a maximum cruising speed of 562 mph (904 kph). During the day, it can seat up to 16 passengers and provides enough sleeping space for six passengers at nighttime.
