Diddy’s Daughter Chance Celebrates 16th Birthday, Receives Range Rover

It’s Sweet Sixteen, indeed! Diddy’s daughter Chance Combs has just celebrated her 16th birthday with a big party with her friends. Since she’s already old enough to drive, she also got a Range Rover.
Turning 16 usually means you’re now allowed to start driving. Teenagers usually borrow their parents’ rides to practice and learn how to drive, but wealthier families treat their children to their first cars when they reach the legal age.
This also applies to Chance Combs, Diddy’s daughter. On July 20, Chance turned 16 and threw a big birthday bash, inviting her family and friends to a restaurant in Los Angeles, California. The sixteen-year-old wore a strapless, polka dot dress, had a double-tier white cake with butterfly figures on it, and had a night to remember.
But what she wasn’t expecting was to receive a car for her sweet sixteen! Her present was a silver Range Rover that had a red bow on its hood.
Although she is just 16 years old, they decided to go for a luxurious crossover SUV as her first car. The video, shared by Chance’s brother, Christian Combs, doesn’t give enough information on what trim they chose for Chance’s first car. However, it looks like they might’ve gone for a Range Rover Velar.
The Velar, introduced in 2017, offered several powertrains, using Jaguar Land Rover’s Ingenium line with four-cylinder diesel and petrol engines, plus several six-cylinder options. All engines come mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel-drive, with power ranging from 178 horsepower (180 ps) to 542 horsepower (550 ps). It’s unclear which option they chose for Chance’s first car.
Diddy shares Chance with Sarah Chapman, who sat side by side during the party and seemed to be getting along great. She was born just five months after Diddy’s twins, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, whom he shares with the late Kim Porter.
