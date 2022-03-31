Diddy's Ride to the Oscars With His Daughter Was a Maybach 62

Diddy had a very beautiful plus one over the weekend at the Oscars, his daughter, Chance. And on their way to the ceremony, the father-daughter duo rode in a Maybach 62.
Diddy, also known as P. Diddy or his real name, Sean Combs, is among the top A-Listers in the hip-hop industry. And his reputation precedes him. So, there was no way he wouldn’t ride like a king to the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night, where he attended the red carpet with his beautiful daughter, Chance.
The 16-year-old is one of Diddy's six kids and the only child he shares with Sarah Chapman. It was the teenager's first time at the Oscars, and this might only be the beginning, as she announced she is an aspiring actress.
So, Diddy had to give her the exclusive treatment from the moment they stepped out of their home. Which included a ride in one of the most luxurious cars – a Maybach.
Although Maybach doesn’t exist as a standalone anymore, it still shines as a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz. A fan-favorite among celebrities and other wealthy people, it now offers luxury versions for the S-Class, G-Class, and GLS.
But prior to that, the vehicles Maybach created were the epitome of richness. Maybach introduced the 62 model in 2002, and it was produced until 2012, when the brand stopped production for all its models.
Under the hood, there is a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, and paired with a four-speed automatic gearbox, it sends 543 horsepower (550 ps) at 5,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) between 2,300 and 3,000 revs to the rear wheels.
Although the vehicles are usually meant to be enjoyed from the backseat, that doesn’t mean they’re not fast even by today's standards. The Maybach 62 can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 155.3 mph (250 kph). But Diddy wouldn't have wanted his chauffeur to race to the Oscars and seemed to be enjoying himself in the backseat with Chance as they listened to jazz.
The 16-year-old is one of Diddy's six kids and the only child he shares with Sarah Chapman. It was the teenager's first time at the Oscars, and this might only be the beginning, as she announced she is an aspiring actress.
So, Diddy had to give her the exclusive treatment from the moment they stepped out of their home. Which included a ride in one of the most luxurious cars – a Maybach.
Although Maybach doesn’t exist as a standalone anymore, it still shines as a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz. A fan-favorite among celebrities and other wealthy people, it now offers luxury versions for the S-Class, G-Class, and GLS.
But prior to that, the vehicles Maybach created were the epitome of richness. Maybach introduced the 62 model in 2002, and it was produced until 2012, when the brand stopped production for all its models.
Under the hood, there is a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, and paired with a four-speed automatic gearbox, it sends 543 horsepower (550 ps) at 5,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) between 2,300 and 3,000 revs to the rear wheels.
Although the vehicles are usually meant to be enjoyed from the backseat, that doesn’t mean they’re not fast even by today's standards. The Maybach 62 can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 155.3 mph (250 kph). But Diddy wouldn't have wanted his chauffeur to race to the Oscars and seemed to be enjoying himself in the backseat with Chance as they listened to jazz.