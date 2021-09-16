On Board Maraya, Diddy’s $65 Million Superyacht Made for Entertaining

Worth an estimated $900 million, give or take a few dozen millions, Sean Combs is accustomed to the high life. He long transitioned from being exclusively a recording artist into the real money-making business, producing and managing other artists, and merchandising. Combs (or Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, LOVE, or whatever else he might fancy calling himself) is the ultimate entertainer and businessman.
And he has a superyacht to match.
In recent weeks, Diddy has been seen sailing in Europe, like many other fellow celebrities and multi-millionaires. Unlike those, he’s doing it on his own yacht, the one he bought in 2012, the Maraya (prior to that, he owned the Lurssen-built Oasis). Maraya is derived from Arabic and means “many mirrors,” but it could also mean “admired” based on its Spanish origin. The idea is just that: this is a superyacht that asks for your attention and holds it there, with an impeccably elegant design and luxury amenities worthy of an entertainer of Diddy’s status.
With a design by Zuccon International Project on an architecture by CRN, Maraya has interiors by Claude Missir and Zuccon, and is a five-decker that offers ample exterior space and lavish interiors. The hull is steel and the superstructure aluminum, and while the exterior is sparkly white with a very clean silhouette, the interiors are more masculine, with heavy woods and real leather accents.
Accommodation on board is for 12 guests across six cabins, including the master suite and two VIP staterooms. The master suite comes with its own study and “zen-like” bathroom, as well as a private balcony that can be lowered on demand, allowing guests (or Diddy) to have an al fresco dinner out on the water (sort of) and away from everyone else on board.
A crew of 15 is always on hand, to cater to guests’ wishes and provide training for all the fun activities that can be had.
do some real entertaining, Maraya comes with a nightclub-like area with bar, a screening room, formal and informal dining rooms, and a chef’s kitchen with its very own chef, ready to cook to the tastes and liking of every guest.
The leisure options also make Maraya a suitable family superyacht. The tender garage, as well as the open loading area at the bow, houses an impressive array of toys and gear. You get three tenders, including a 7.5-meters (24.6-foot) Castoldi Jet Tender, flyboards, hoverboards and wakeboards, SeaBob, kayaks, waterskis, inflatables (including a waterslide), and scuba and snorkeling gear.
Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, the Maraya can reach maximum speeds of 16.5 knots and travel leisurely at 14.5 knots. At a speed of 12 knots, it has a range of 4,200 nautical miles. Zero-speed stabilizers allow for a roll-free experience at anchor and increased levels of comfort.
All in all, it must not be that bad to be Diddy.
