Diddy Shares Fresh Glimpses of $65 Million Maraya Yacht

You know you have made it when you’re living life on the Italian coast, on a $65 million boat. Kind of like P. Diddy is doing, after he traveled to Venice recently, and remained near the European country on his yacht, Maraya.
It’s no surprise that Diddy likes to live life big. The music mogul has an estimated worth of approximately $900 million and, besides his car collection and estates, Diddy also owns a mega yacht.
Over the past week, Diddy has been sharing fresh glimpses of his luxurious ship Maraya. Built in 2007 by Italian shipyard Ferreti Group, the yacht is 177 feet (53.9 m) long, and it includes a lot of features to keep one nice and cozy. The boat prides itself with two Caterpillar engines developing 1,650 horsepower, a maximum speed of 16.5 knots, and a cruising speed of 12.5 knots, according to Burgess Yachts.
The Maraya has a hot tub, an elevator, and a gym. The upper deck offers a party floor of 5,381 square feet (500 square meters) with a bar, stage, and a projector screen for a private cinema. The interiors have cream-colored leather sofas going for a more classical style, combined with dark wood and soft-colored furniture.
What’s different about the mega yacht is, when you get on the boat, you’re entering directly through the VIP area. The Maraya can accommodate up to 12 guests in six luxury suites. Each deck also has private headquarters, and Diddy’s double master suite has an imperial bed with monogrammed pillows. The master suite also has a private balcony which can be lowered for complete privacy.
Maraya has a staff of ten on deck, taking care of the maintenance and making Diddy feel pampered whenever he decides to travel in style.
If you’re tired of the big boat scene, Maraya also has its own tenders, a ski boat and radio-controlled miniature yachts.
