Here’s a First Proper Look at Solaris, Roman Abramovich’s $610 Million Megayacht

That feeling of joy and ecstasy we get at the thought that we just bought something new, like a bicycle, a car or even a boat, and that we’re about to enjoy it very soon – billionaires must get it, too. Roman Abramovich is very close to taking delivery of his brand new toy, the Solaris megayacht.
Right now, the Chelsea FC owner is sailing in Croatia on board of Eclipse, currently the world’s largest and most expensive megayacht. Solaris, which has completed construction at the Lloyd Werft shipyard in Bremerhaven, Germany, is smaller and less expensive, but it comes with a couple of world’s firsts, as well. According to unconfirmed reports, it will be the world’s most powerful and most technologically advanced, and the world’s most expensive custom yacht, having been tailor-made for the owner.
In April this year, Solaris was launched from the shipyard. According to the Daily Mail, it’s been undergoing sea trials ever since, arriving in Barcelona, Spain and then moving to Cape D’Ail and then the Antibes, on the French Riviera, where it’s now located. The British tabloid has photos of Solaris, courtesy of yacht photographer Julien Hubert, but you can also see it in the video below.
Solaris is 460 feet (140 meters) long, which makes it one of the top 15 biggest vessels in the world, and spans eight decks in total. It offers accommodation for 36 guests and 60 crew in 48 cabins, and will be incredibly luxurious and secure. After all, it won’t carry just one of the world’s richest men, but others like him as well.
With a reported price tag of $610 million, Solaris comes with state-of-the-art security, including radar-controlled missile detection system, bulletproof windows and armored protection. Two Azipods will take it to a top speed of 18 knots and, by all indications, it could be an Explorer class megayacht, allowing guests to travel to the most remote locations on earth (which Eclipse can’t do). All this is just speculation from trade publications and industry sources: details of a project of this kind are never made public.
Based on the photos and videos recently surfaced, you can see Solaris will not lack outdoor space: there’s a generous pool and a massive beach club aft, and a jacuzzi on what must be the owner’s private terrace. There’s also a helipad, folding platforms for guests on the sides, and a side-loading tender garage.
The video below also shows that, while completed, Solaris is not yet fully furnished. That’s probably just a matter of time: the Mail says that Abramovich is expected on board as soon as he’s done vacationing on Eclipse.
In April this year, Solaris was launched from the shipyard. According to the Daily Mail, it’s been undergoing sea trials ever since, arriving in Barcelona, Spain and then moving to Cape D’Ail and then the Antibes, on the French Riviera, where it’s now located. The British tabloid has photos of Solaris, courtesy of yacht photographer Julien Hubert, but you can also see it in the video below.
Solaris is 460 feet (140 meters) long, which makes it one of the top 15 biggest vessels in the world, and spans eight decks in total. It offers accommodation for 36 guests and 60 crew in 48 cabins, and will be incredibly luxurious and secure. After all, it won’t carry just one of the world’s richest men, but others like him as well.
With a reported price tag of $610 million, Solaris comes with state-of-the-art security, including radar-controlled missile detection system, bulletproof windows and armored protection. Two Azipods will take it to a top speed of 18 knots and, by all indications, it could be an Explorer class megayacht, allowing guests to travel to the most remote locations on earth (which Eclipse can’t do). All this is just speculation from trade publications and industry sources: details of a project of this kind are never made public.
Based on the photos and videos recently surfaced, you can see Solaris will not lack outdoor space: there’s a generous pool and a massive beach club aft, and a jacuzzi on what must be the owner’s private terrace. There’s also a helipad, folding platforms for guests on the sides, and a side-loading tender garage.
The video below also shows that, while completed, Solaris is not yet fully furnished. That’s probably just a matter of time: the Mail says that Abramovich is expected on board as soon as he’s done vacationing on Eclipse.