Vin Diesel and Zoe Saldana Are Yachting Together, Discussing Fast 10 Role?

Fast 9 arrived in theaters with significant delay, like most big-budget productions that were finally released in 2021. But what makes Fast 9 stand out from the competition is the fact that it’s the highest-grossing release of the year, having topped $700 million at the global box office.
Fans knew since before this year’s release that two more Fast and Furious movies would be made. After them, the studio will supposedly start exploring different universes and storylines with spinoffs. Fast 10 is, for the time being, slated for a tentative release in the spring of 2023, and hype is already building up.
Actress Zoe Saldana did her part with that, posting the other day a video from Modena, Italy, which saw her standing in a parked Ferrari SF90 Spider with celebrity chef Massimo Bottura, proclaiming she was getting ready to become a part of the Fast family. Everyone assumed she was just joking, but it could be that the comment wasn’t as random as initially assumed.
As it turns out, Zoe and Vin Diesel, who is both the leading man and one of the producers in the franchise, are currently yachting together. The Daily Mail has photos of Vin welcoming Zoe and her husband on board his “luxurious yacht” in Portofino, Italy, and spending time together. Both attended the Venice Film Festival in Italy and, now that it’s over, it seems they’re each taking some time out.
The tab makes a huge fuss about the actor’s “dad bod” and how it’s a far cry from his Toretto figure, but there could be something more to this vacation. Either that, or this is some weird coincidence in an industry where every move is planned ten steps in advance, before the public even gets wind of it.
One of the most surprising additions to the Fast family (ever) was that of Dame Helen Mirren. The Fast movies might be a lot of things to a lot of people, but they’re not exactly the pinnacle of acting – or storytelling, or logic for that matter. So, to have an Oscar winner land a cameo and then turn it into a regular appearance was shocking. Even more shocking was the fact that Mirren publicly lobbied for the part.
She did it privately, too. By her own admission, she came close to harassing Vin Diesel with her request, to the point where he thought that the only way to get her to stop was to just give her the part. As a producer, Diesel can have the final say in casting and other creative decisions, so if Saldana is interested in a role in the franchise, he would definitely be the guy to talk to.
And what better backdrop for business negotiations is there than a private yacht, right?
Adding another female member to the cast would make sense from a “woke” perspective, too. Diesel has long been supporting gender equality in film, while co-star Michelle Rodriguez has been actively campaigning to get the female spinoff off the ground and, in the main films, more screentime and bigger stories for the existing female members.
Bringing Zoe Saldana onboard makes sense. She already has the credentials to back her up, both in terms of action work and helping to carry tentpole productions. She did Guardians of the Galaxy and she did Avatar, and she’s put out consistent work in both action movies and more serious roles. She would also earn the production points in terms of WOC (woman of color) casting.
Here’s to hoping she can drive, too. Or pretend that she can in a very convincing way.
