Diddy's Stepson Rapper Quincy's SOLO Is All About His Latest EP, Makes It Purple

There’s no car too small to customize the way you want it, not even an ElectraMeccanica SOLO EV. Rapper Quincy shows it can be as versatile as any other car as he customizes it purple to fit the theme of his latest EP.
Rapper Quincy is the son of late actress and model Kim Porter and singer/ songwriter Al B. Sure!. He’s also Diddy’s stepson. With a family filled with famous names, there was no other career option for Quincy, who is both a singer and an actor.
For his latest project released back on May 20, 2022, called “Q Side B Side,” Quincy also decided to customize a vehicle to promote his most recent project. So, he worked with premium auto shop Platinum Motorsport to handle his ElectraMeccanica SOLO EV.
The result is a fully light-purple one-seater, which will definitely turn heads once peple see it whizz past them on the street. It also features the name of the album on both sides, with the same color scheme inside and out. It sports a gold front end, courtesy of Art Mobb.
The three-wheeler SOLO EV is meant to help ease traffic and help people be emission-free in a smaller vehicle.
The three-wheeler is available in rear-wheel drive and it can hit top speeds of 80 mph (129 kph), going from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in under twelve seconds. It is powered by a 56-hp and 103-lb-ft (140-Nm) electric motor, while energy is stored in a 17.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing a confirmed range of 100 miles (161 km).
Naturally, this isn’t the vehicle you’d have in mind when you think of a rapper promoting his album. They usually go for over-the-top luxurious rides like Rolls-Royce or fast supercars like Ferrari or Lamborghini. But there’s something quite fun and original about Quincy’s purple SOLO.
For his latest project released back on May 20, 2022, called “Q Side B Side,” Quincy also decided to customize a vehicle to promote his most recent project. So, he worked with premium auto shop Platinum Motorsport to handle his ElectraMeccanica SOLO EV.
The result is a fully light-purple one-seater, which will definitely turn heads once peple see it whizz past them on the street. It also features the name of the album on both sides, with the same color scheme inside and out. It sports a gold front end, courtesy of Art Mobb.
The three-wheeler SOLO EV is meant to help ease traffic and help people be emission-free in a smaller vehicle.
The three-wheeler is available in rear-wheel drive and it can hit top speeds of 80 mph (129 kph), going from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in under twelve seconds. It is powered by a 56-hp and 103-lb-ft (140-Nm) electric motor, while energy is stored in a 17.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing a confirmed range of 100 miles (161 km).
Naturally, this isn’t the vehicle you’d have in mind when you think of a rapper promoting his album. They usually go for over-the-top luxurious rides like Rolls-Royce or fast supercars like Ferrari or Lamborghini. But there’s something quite fun and original about Quincy’s purple SOLO.