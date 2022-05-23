This Electric Three-Wheeler Is Being Recalled in the U.S. Over a Short Circuit Issue

It has taken ElectraMeccanica quite some time to bring the Solo to market, something that Tesla can definitely understand, but the electric three-wheeler can already be seen cruising the streets of the United States. And if you happen to have bought one, then this news probably concerns you.
The ‘why’ question was answered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is conducting a recall, together with ElectraMeccanica, for this model in the United States.
According to the safety watchdog, a possible short circuit on the rear turn signal wire harness could cause this part to fail altogether. The corresponding indicator won’t inform the driver of the issue, as “the flashing frequency of the unaffected turn signal lights would not change,” making the vehicle noncompliant with the FMVSS #108 for ‘lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.’
Blamed on the body control module, made by Zhengzhou Yuebo Auto Electric Co., Ltd, of China, the problem will be solved by simply updating the software. The small car manufacturer is already working on implementing the software update into production, and until then, they won’t ship any more Solo vehicles to their dealerships.
Dealers have already been notified of the safety campaign earlier this month, and the planned owner notification is scheduled for the end of June. There are 129 cars involved in this recall, put together between January 01, 2021, and February 01, 2022, with a 100% estimated defect rate, so each and every one of them will have to be inspected, and then fixed by authorized technicians.
As usual, all work will be carried out free of charge. Owners who may have questions on the topic can reach out directly to ElectraMeccanica at 1-888-457-SOLO, using the official number 22SC01. Alternatively, they can also get in touch with the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.
