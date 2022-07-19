Gulfstream’s G650 Family Aces Steep Landings, Gains Access to More Airports

Gulfstream announced that its G650 family has reached a new milestone. The proven G650 and G650ER have successfully demonstrated steep approach landings on London City’s short runway, obtaining certification from EASA that allows them to access even more airports around the world.
Gulfstream has more than 470 G650 and G650ER in service worldwide, which are trusted for their record-breaking speed and range. In fact, the jets have over 120 world speed records combined, with the ultra-long range G650ER holding the record for the longest and fastest flight in business aviation.
Now, the G650 and G650ER have achieved a new milestone, receiving steep approach landing operations certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Administration (EASA). This allows European operators of ultralong-range aircraft to access even more airports around the globe.
The news comes as no surprise since the jets were designed for precision. Gulfstream’s G650 Family incorporates the latest technology that maximizes performance. The Fly-by-Wire system offers much more precise control, which leads to improved safety and efficiency. Additionally, the advanced PlaneView II flight deck reduces pilot workload, while the Predictive Landing Performance System helps the flight crew avoid possible runway overruns.
The get the EASA certification, the aircraft duo had to demonstrate that they could perform a 5.5-degree approach and that they could safely land on London City’s short runway in UK. Both jets nailed the steep landings, unlocking approaches up to 6 degrees. This will allow the G650 Family to access a number of challenging airports around the world.
“We are pleased to be able to increase flexibility for our G650 and G650ER European operators by giving them access to such airports as London City near the city’s financial district and even more remote airfields throughout Europe,” said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream.
“The G650 family’s high-speed performance advantage paired with this new certification will expand opportunities for our customers with more options for remote destinations,” he added.
The EASA certification follows the steep approach landing certification received from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2019, which was achieved after the G650 and G650ER demonstrated their capabilities at airports such as London City and Lugano, Switzerland.
