Gulfstream's Longest-Range Jet Successfully Completes Maiden Flight

Gulfstream announced that its fastest, longest-range jet, the G800, took to the skies for the first time. On June 28th, the aircraft took off from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and stayed in the air for around two hours.
Unveiled last year in October, Gulfstream's ultra-long-haul G800 is touted as the company's aircraft with the most extended range. Not only that, but Gulfstream says it's the fastest one too. The business jet can cover distances of 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles/14,816 km) at Mach 0.85.
At nine-tenths of the speed of sound, it can fly for up to 7,000 nautical miles (8,055 miles/12,964 km) with greater fuel efficiency. That is possible with the help of the high-thrust Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines.
On Tuesday morning, the impressive G800 soared to the skies. The aircraft departed Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, powered by a mix of kerosene and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It climbed to the maximum cruise altitude of 43,000 ft (13,106 meters) and flew at a speed of Mach 0.85, landing back at the airport after two hours.
This is the first flight of many expected to follow meant to assess the jet's capabilities. But its performance isn't the only notable thing about the G800. The aircraft also includes the latest technologies in the cabin. When equipped with four living spaces, the G800 can seat up to 19 people and sleep 10. It can also feature three living areas with a dedicated crew compartment that can sleep 15 passengers.
Other elements that stand out are the fresh, never-recirculated air, the 16 oval windows that offer incredible views, and the reduced noise levels. Tech-wise, Gulfstream outfitted the G800 with a new Symmetry Flight Deck. It also has dual head-up displays that come with the Combined Vision System, which combines infrared enhanced vision system (EVS) and synthetic vision system (SVS) imagery to improve safety and situational awareness.
Customer deliveries for the ultralong-range G800 are expected to start next year.
At nine-tenths of the speed of sound, it can fly for up to 7,000 nautical miles (8,055 miles/12,964 km) with greater fuel efficiency. That is possible with the help of the high-thrust Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines.
On Tuesday morning, the impressive G800 soared to the skies. The aircraft departed Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, powered by a mix of kerosene and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It climbed to the maximum cruise altitude of 43,000 ft (13,106 meters) and flew at a speed of Mach 0.85, landing back at the airport after two hours.
This is the first flight of many expected to follow meant to assess the jet's capabilities. But its performance isn't the only notable thing about the G800. The aircraft also includes the latest technologies in the cabin. When equipped with four living spaces, the G800 can seat up to 19 people and sleep 10. It can also feature three living areas with a dedicated crew compartment that can sleep 15 passengers.
Other elements that stand out are the fresh, never-recirculated air, the 16 oval windows that offer incredible views, and the reduced noise levels. Tech-wise, Gulfstream outfitted the G800 with a new Symmetry Flight Deck. It also has dual head-up displays that come with the Combined Vision System, which combines infrared enhanced vision system (EVS) and synthetic vision system (SVS) imagery to improve safety and situational awareness.
Customer deliveries for the ultralong-range G800 are expected to start next year.