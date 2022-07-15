The Netherlands’ Gulfstream G650 for VIP Missions to Boast Advanced Protection Features

The Netherlands Ministry of Defense made no secret of the fact that its “new” jet for VIP missions is actually a second-second aircraft. The aircraft itself might not be brand-new, but it’s about to be equipped with state-of-the-art protection systems.
Elbit Systems is a technology company specializing in defense and homeland security, with a wide range of applications, from drones to advanced electro-optics and communication systems. It has collaborated with the Netherlands in the past as well, and most recently it was selected to provide its state-of-the art protection systems to the Ministry of Defense’s latest jet.
The recently-purchased Gulfstream G650 will mainly be in charge of transporting small groups of officials, including political figures and military officers. It can also conduct flights to areas that considered more dangerous, or hard to reach for commercial jets. Last but not least, it can also be used for the “urgent repatriation of defense employees.”
These missions will benefit from an added layer of protection, thanks to the Direct Infrared Counter Measures (“DIRCM”) system and the airborne Electronic Warfare (“EW”) system provided by Elbit. Called J-MUSIC DIRCM, and IR-PAWS (Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System) these technologies have proven their efficiency through hundreds of thousands of flight hours. They are currently integrated on more than 25 types of aircraft, according to Elbit.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the Dutch Ministry of Defense was replacing its Gulfstream IV for VIP missions with a used Gulfstream G650 that would be acquired through Jet Aviation in Basel, Switzerland. According to Blog Before Flight, the second-hand G650 was in service since 2015 and hadn’t accumulated too many flight hours.
In any case, it would be better than the Gulfstream IV used by the Netherlands since 1996. The decision to go for a used aircraft has obvious financial reasons, but the G650 was selected for boasting a longer range, having more room for passengers, and for the compatibility with a self-protection system.
