All-New Gulfstream G800 Shows Outstanding Performance Just Weeks After Its Debut

Just a few weeks ago, at the end of June, Gulfstream was proudly announcing the first flight of its newest ultralong-range jet, the G800. Faithful to its description, the G800 followed its debut with its first international flight, successfully demonstrating its remarkable range and overall performance.
After the maiden flight, the G800 didn’t take a break to rest, but continued testing, which included go beyond the aircraft’s estimated numbers in terms of speed and cruise altitude. Testing showed that the G800 can handle a speed of up to Mach 0.925, and a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet (15,545 meters).
This culminated with the G800’s first international flight, from Savannah, Georgia, in the U.S., to Farnborough in the UK. In other words, the new ultralong-range jet flew over the Atlantic with ease, just weeks after the official debut - a timeline that Gulfstream describes as “extraordinary.”
The destination was chosen not just because not just because it’s where the famous International Airshow is taking place, but also because this is where Gulfstream’s latest Service Centers is operating.
Opened in 2020, the Gulfstream Farnborough Service Center is the perfect home for the almighty G800. Unfolding over 225,000 square feet (20,903 square meters) it’s large enough to fit up to 13 large aircraft, such as the G650ER, the G700, and the new G800. With more than 200 employees, it’s equipped not just for maintenance and repair services, but also for interior refurbishments and aftermarket modifications.
The G800 can cover 8,000 nautical miles (14,816 km) at Mach 0.85, which officially makes the longest-range business aircraft in the industry. It also claims to use touch-screen technology more than any other model on the market. Beyond its performance, the new Gulfstream is also about next-generation comfort, boasting the lowest cabin altitude and fresh air, that’s never recirculated.
This culminated with the G800’s first international flight, from Savannah, Georgia, in the U.S., to Farnborough in the UK. In other words, the new ultralong-range jet flew over the Atlantic with ease, just weeks after the official debut - a timeline that Gulfstream describes as “extraordinary.”
The destination was chosen not just because not just because it’s where the famous International Airshow is taking place, but also because this is where Gulfstream’s latest Service Centers is operating.
Opened in 2020, the Gulfstream Farnborough Service Center is the perfect home for the almighty G800. Unfolding over 225,000 square feet (20,903 square meters) it’s large enough to fit up to 13 large aircraft, such as the G650ER, the G700, and the new G800. With more than 200 employees, it’s equipped not just for maintenance and repair services, but also for interior refurbishments and aftermarket modifications.
The G800 can cover 8,000 nautical miles (14,816 km) at Mach 0.85, which officially makes the longest-range business aircraft in the industry. It also claims to use touch-screen technology more than any other model on the market. Beyond its performance, the new Gulfstream is also about next-generation comfort, boasting the lowest cabin altitude and fresh air, that’s never recirculated.