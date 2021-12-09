Couple of Gulfstreams Nail Steep Landings, Set City-Pair Time Records to Celebrate

In the world of aviation, a steep approach landing takes place when an aircraft comes down more aggressively onto a runway, in a bid to avoid various obstacles in its path. It's something both the machines and the pilots flying them must be able to handle, as there is no shortage of airports that require such approaches.
Being able to do so is, in fact, so important that airplanes must pass special certification. And this exactly what Gulfstream, one of the world’s largest producers of corporate aircraft, announced two of its planes managed to do recently.
The planes in question are the new G500 and G600, which were made to take an exam on steep-approach landings at three European airports, in the UK and Switzerland. And, apparently, they nailed both low-speed handling and short-field landing, opening the doors for both FAA and EASA certification to be granted next year.
To mark the occasion, Gulfstream had the two airplanes fly at close to Mach 1 from London to Teterboro, New York (G500), and London to Seattle (G600). Both airplanes smashed city-pair time records.
According to Gulfstream, the G500 traveled 3,077 nautical miles (5,699 km) in 6 hours and 46 minutes, 12 minutes faster than the previous record between London and Teterboro. The G600 covered 4,235 nautical miles (7,843 km) in 8 hours and 39 minutes. Both flights arrived at their destination with fuel to spare.
At the time of writing, both flights are “pending approval by the U.S. National Aeronautic Association and Fédération Aéronautique Internationale in Switzerland for recognition as world records.” Once they get it, they’ll become the latest achievements in a very long stream of such feats: the previous versions of the two aircraft (which started being made just a few years ago, back in 2015) already hold over 60 city-pair speed records combined.
