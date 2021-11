Gulfstream G700, G600 Long Range Jets Complete Record-Breaking Flights

On October 23rd, the fully outfitted G700 production test aircraft took off from Houston, Texas, and traveled 8,253 miles (13,283 km) to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The flight marked the longest-distance flown by the G700 to date. Running on aviation fuel (SAF), the jet traveled at a Mach 0.87 speed and completed the trip in just 13 hours and 40 minutes.And that's not the only thing that happened that day. Its sibling, the G600 , departed from Washington D.C. running on SAF blend to Riyadh. The aircraft flew 7,073 miles (11,382 km) at Mach 0.88. The whole journey lasted 11 hours and 39 minutes and set another city-pair record.The jets continued to impress as they added even more records to their list of achievements. On its way back to the U.S., the G700 flew from Riyadh to Savannah for 7,488 miles (12,051 km) in 13 hours and 55 minutes, reaching a speed of Mach 0.89 at altitudes of 51,000 feet (15,545 meters).The G700's latest accomplishment comes on the heels of September's record-breaking flights from Savannah to Doha, Qatar, Doha to Paris, and Paris to Savannah.Returning from Riyadh to New Jersey also marked another speed record for the G600. The jet traveled for 6,807 miles (10,955 km) and completed the trip in just 12 hours and 56 minutes with a Mach 0.85 average speed.The G600 also enjoys a great deal of success. It entered service in 2019, in the same year as the G700, and has since set more than 20 speed records.To date, Gulfstream has delivered more than 50 jets to clients all across the world. The company expects customer deliveries for its G700 to begin next year.