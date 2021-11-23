Take a Look at the Jet Maluma Flies In – a Black-Painted Gulfstream G450

5 After Private Planes and Expensive Cars, Maluma Rides the Subway, Still Humble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) Columbian singer Maluma is just about to make his debut as an actor, starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming rom-com, Marry Me, scheduled to hit theaters on Valentine's Day. So, it’s only fitting of his status to show his wealth.Although he constantly says how he’s “always thankful, always,” for “everything beautiful” that has happened to him so far, it’s also fair to notice that his $12 million net worth isn’t going to waste.Because the singer, who tours a lot and travels for work, has even bought himself a plane. In the fall of 2019, Maluma introduced his new jet on social media, a black-painted second-hand Gulfstream G450, which he dubbed “Royalty Air.” Several South American publications wrote that the “Hawaii” singer dropped around $20 million for it.Here are the perks the singer has on his private jet. The Gulfstream G450 is powered by two Rolls-Royce TAY 611-8C engines, and it reaches 547 mph (880 kph) at high-speed cruise. In total, there were 365 G450 plains built, with prices ranging between $15 million to $32 million.The interior comprises four divan seats that turn into beds, a fully stocked kitchen, six LCD 7” screens, and seats enough for 14 passengers. There are also there are four seats with two foldable tables and two lavatories.Besides this private jet, Maluma also has some cars that are worth a mention. His garage hosts a Mercedes-Benz G 800 Brabus, a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, a Ferrari 488 GTB, a Porsche 718, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost. And he also owns several motorcycles and a Can-Am.But his private jet is surely one of his most prized possessions.