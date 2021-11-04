Ashanti’s Birthday Holiday Started with a Party on Gulfstream Private Jet

Ashanti is teaching us it’s never too late to celebrate our birthday, even if several weeks have passed since her 41st birthday. The singer got some time off now to enjoy her birthday, and started the celebration on a private jet, going to the Bahamas.
The singer's 41st birthday was on October 13, but she was mid-tour, concerting all the time all around the U.S., so she couldn’t just stop to take a vacation.
She pushed off the celebration for when she could really take a break and finally found some time off now. Ashanti took all her family and closest friends, and, with an “It’s My Birthday” sash, she started off the celebration.
The 41-year-old singer shared several pictures prior to boarding a Gulfstream private jet. They posed on the airstairs and continued the celebration as they boarded the plane.
Ashanti shared a glimpse of the luxurious interior of the private jet, which seems to be a G550, offering seating to 10-12 passengers. The interior offered black leather seats, and they had birthday decorations all around the cabin and danced the entire time, the singer captioning it “Yep, still celebrating.”
The Gulfstream G550 is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR 710-C4-11 engines, and it comes with a normal cruise speed of 488 knots, reaching a maximum speed of 590 knots. But this luxurious private jet doesn’t come in cheap, and it has a cost per hour of approximately $5k. Those who want to buy the plane should get about $61,500,000 in their bank account for the latest model.
As for their destination, the birthday girl and the party crew landed in the Bahamas, where they are staying at the Baha Mar resort, known for its luxurious rooms and vast grounds.
All in all, Ashanti might have waited a while to celebrate her birthday, but better late than never. And she proves that good things come to those who wait, considering how much fun she’s having now.
