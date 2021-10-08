Miley Cyrus Jokes Her Dog Owns Her Private Jet, She Just Flies In It

In the snap, Miley Cyrus is comfortably laying down in a private jet, her chihuahua mix dog sprawled in her arms, covered with a blanket (you can see the picture in the gallery). The singer added a comment, joking: “Baby Bean. It’s her plane, I’m just flying in it.”This isn’t the first time her dog flew private, either. A few weeks ago, she also shared a video of Bean, enjoying herself at high altitude as they traveled to Vegas.Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight pretty much her entire life, and the singer has hit a net worth of $160 million as of 2021. It's a bank account that allows her to live comfortably (not just that, actually). Miley mostly spends her money on cars, expensive clothes, or flying on private jets.A few years ago, it was claimed Miley Cyrus owned her own private jet, but there’s no confirmation about this. However, based on the attached Twitter post below and several paparazzi snaps, the singer/ actress spent quite a lot of money on flights on the Gulfstream G450.Fairly popular with celebrities, the Gulfstream is the go-to option for many. From Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bill Gates, or Oprah Winfrey, they all chose to own an aircraft from this manufacturer.The G450 can seat up to 14 passengers and two crew members in its cabin with a width of 7 ft (2.1 m), and a length of 45.1 ft (13.7 m). It features beige-colored leather seats and a four-seat divan, providing all the comfort you need when flying for an extended amount of time. So you should never worry about legroom when up in the air.It comes with two Tay MK 611-8C Rolls-Royce engines, giving out a maximum speed of 586 knots, and a cruise speed of 476 knots.We don’t know exactly which was Miley Cyrus’ latest choice in aircraft, or if she actually owns the jet, but she sure looks comfortable in it. Just over two weeks ago, she had an entire photoshoot of herself sprawled onboard her private jet. She seemed used to that much comfort when flying.