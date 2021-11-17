5 British Superyacht Project Fox Is Both Elegant and Powerful, a True Gentleman of the Sea

Maluma’s Danube River Ride Is on Luxury Boat Dunarama, Sips Champagne and Dances

Maluma was recently in Budapest, Hungary, to attend MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), and took the opportunity to go on a luxury boat to enjoy the Danube River, where he even had champagne included. 7 photos



Now he’s back doing things that show just how far he’s come, and a luxury ride on the Danube River does fit into that description.



The “Hawaii” singer shared several snaps of himself on a luxury Dunarama boat, as he enjoyed a glass of champagne, danced, and checked the beautiful views Budapest has to offer as he sat on the green leather seats. The picture set also included some pictures he took while he was visiting the European capital.



Self-described as a “water limousine,” according to the operator's official website, Dunarama promises that you’ll “reach your destination fast and in style,” and could also be considered an alternative to cabs, but on water. And it's also more select.



Dunarama's



Of course, it doesn’t come in cheap, but what wouldn’t Maluma do for a nice background for his Instagram pictures? For a 50-minute trip, you have to spend around $250. But it’s just you and your friends, and you don’t have to worry your pictures will also include some strangers.



And, unlike his subway ride, Maluma surely felt more at ease with the luxurious surroundings.





