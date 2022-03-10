Gulfstream G280 Super-Midsize Jet Receives Brand-New Features

Gulfstream's super-midsize G280 is getting some enhancements. The jet's new features are focused on improving the in-flight experience and increasing the aircraft's reliability.
Last year, Gulfstream added a number of new features to its G280 designed to improve passenger experience and reduce pilot workload. Goodies included a plasma ionization clean air system capable of eliminating airborne bacteria and odors, an upgraded avionics system, and multiple connectivity options.
Now, the company announced that it will continue to invest in its G280 by adding several features that include an even lower cabin altitude and brand-new LED exterior lights.
"This past year marked a record sales year for the G280, validating that our continued investment has been well-received," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.
Gulfstream has been hard at work reducing cabin altitude for the super-midsize jet from the initial 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) to 4,800 ft (1,463 meters) at a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet (12,497 meters). With the lower cabin altitude, the passenger comfort is enhanced, especially when they arrive at their new destination.
This is added to the already comfortable cabin that features high-definition entertainment systems, 19 large windows, baggage access at high altitudes, and a variety of communication options, including a high-speed Ka-band satellite system. It also offers multiple floorplan choices and can be configured to seat up to 10 passengers and sleep five.
The G280's new exterior LED lights will enhance safety and improve visibility both on the ground and in the air. This update should also come in handy when accessing challenging airports.
In terms of performance, the G280 can travel at Mach 0.85 speeds thanks to its two Honeywell HTF7250G engines. It has a range of 4,143 miles (6,667 km), and it can fly at a maximum cruise altitude of 45,000 ft (13,716 meters).
The cockpit is equipped with the PlaneView280 flight deck, which is designed to improve situational awareness and reduce workload. Customers can access the Weather SiriusXM as well, which offers graphical weather updates in real-time.
