Gulfstream Reinvents the Large-Cabin Aircraft Class With the All-New G400

Gulfstream has recently introduced a new private jet: the G400. The aircraft, which sits between the super-midsized G280 and the large cabin G500, is the company's reinvented large-cabin jet and the first entrant into the class in over a decade.
The new G400 was unveiled on October 4th during a live-streamed launch ceremony held at the Gulfstream's headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. The special event featured a virtual tour of the new G400, which showed us a glimpse of the plane's enhanced interior.
"The aircraft re-envisions this market segment with its maximum operational flexibility and enhanced cabin comfort," says Gulfstream president Mark Burns.
The inside of the G400 is strategically sized, with floorplans that can offer up to 2.5 living areas. Depending on the floorplan, the plane can seat nine, 11, or 12 passengers.
People will benefit from fresh air with the Gulfstream Cabin Experience and the lowest cabin altitude in their respective classes. Other features include 10 panoramic oval windows and a plasma-ionizing clean air system capable of neutralizing airborne bacteria and odors.
Powered by advanced Pratt & Whitney PW812GA engines, the aircraft is capable of reaching 4,200 nautical miles (4,833 miles/7,778 km) at Mach 0.85 cruise speed. Being one of the fastest aircraft in its class, it can actually achieve a top speed of 0.9 Mach.
The G400 comes with an aerodynamic clean-wing design, which plays a significant role in reducing fuel consumption, emissions, and noise.
Tech-wise, Gulfstream equipped the jet with advanced avionics such as the Symmetry Flight Deck, which features electronically linked active control sidesticks (a first for the company) that increase nonverbal communication between pilots through tactile cues. Moreover, the extensive use of touch-screen displays reduces pilot workload and flight start-up time.
The cockpit includes a Predictive Landing Performance System that uses real-time data, allowing pilots to make the necessary adjustments to help prevent runway overruns.
Gulfstream expects customer deliveries for the G400 to start in 2025.
