Gulfstream G700 Ends 2021 in Glory, Achieves Incredible Results

The all-new Gulfstream G700 has scored incredible results in the last few months. During its flight-test program, the aircraft broke new international city-pair speed records. Moreover, it ran on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend on most of its flights launched from the Gulfstream Flight Test Center.
The G700 offers one of the most spacious and flexible cabins in the industry. Filled with all-new chairs that transform into comfortable ergonomic beds, there's plenty of room left inside to enjoy the views from the large windows. In addition, it can be configured according to the customer's needs, being able to seat up to 19 passengers and sleep a total of 13.
With a maximum range of 8,631 miles (13,890 km), people won't even feel that they're traveling on such incredible distances. Powered by high-thrust Rolls-Royce engines, the G700 has no problem of almost reaching the speed of sound (690 mph/1,110 kph). This allows everyone to get to their destination much faster, and it also increases the aircraft's efficiency.
Moreover, the jet is packed with the latest tech. For example, the cockpit is equipped with the Symmetry Flight Deck, which provides active control sidesticks and intuitive touch-screen avionics. When combined with Phase-of-Flight intelligence, both pilot workload and aircraft start-up time are reduced.
Given its list of impressive features, it comes as no surprise that the G700 has set some city-pair records on all its major international trips. In September, the production-test jet performed some record-breaking flights from Savannah-based Flight Test Center to Doha, Qatar, then from Doha to Paris, and finally, from Paris back to Savannah.
The G700 also set some notable records on October 23rd. The aircraft took off from Houston, Texas, and flew 8,253 miles (13,283 kilometers) to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, completing the longest-distance traveled to date. It reached a Mach 0.87 speed, and it ran on SAF.
The industry's goal is to achieve the goal of having zero-emission flights by 2050. And even if electric and hybrid propulsion systems are also put on the table as great options to get there, for now, SAF remains the most viable choice.
Currently, the regulations allow aircraft to use only 50 percent SAF that is mixed with kerosene. Therefore, one of the objectives is to obtain non-blended SAF certification in order to perform sustainable long-distance travel. In addition, Gulfstream supports the industry's efforts to reach carbon neutrality, planning to offer the fuel to its customers as well.
"We are also further demonstrating our commitment to SAF by using the fuel blend as much as possible on G700 test flights — five out of six test aircraft have used the fuel blend on every flight. We look forward to building on these successes in 2022 and accomplishing even more program milestones as we move closer to customer deliveries," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.
Gulfstream states that it is the first business aviation manufacturer to sign the World Economic Forum's Clean Skies for Tomorrow 2030 Ambition Statement, a declaration of intent to accelerate the use of SAF. To date, Gulfstream has purchased about 1.6 million gallons of the SAF blend set to be used by both the company and its customers.
