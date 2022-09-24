Harley-Davidson Great Escape Wants to Be a Triumph, King of Cool Probably Wouldn't Mind

Back in the 1960s, Steve McQueen was at the height of his career. In 1963, for instance, a flick called The Great Escape came out. For many, it is the actor’s best work, described as “definitive prison break movie.” And of particular interest to us, it also had something in it that still inspires people to this day: a 1962 Triumph TR6R motorcycle.
The British-made two-wheeler was perhaps just as important to The Great Escape as McQueen himself, and it still causes quite a stir every time it’s mentioned.
The original TR6R used in the movie was only shown for the first time in action back in 2018, during the Chubb Insurance Concours d’Elégance event at Blenheim Palace. In 2021, it was somewhat revived as a special edition Scrambler 1200, with the one wearing serial number 0278 (a number that matches the number plate McQueen used on his bike in the 1964 International Six Days Trial) selling at auction for $55,000.
On a less official level, the bike has been honored countless times by independent garages from all over the world, most of the time with reworked Triumphs. That’s not the case with this build here, originally a 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster.
The custom, called The Great Escape, is a throwback to McQueen’s movie and bike, and was put together over in Spain by a crew called A.C Calella Custom.
And we’re pretty confident the King of Cool would not be displeased with the result. Propped on special Avon tires over multi-spoked wheels and backed by an adjustable suspension, the Sportster offers handmade aluminum bodywork and a wealth of extras that make it look just suitable for an escape from a Nazi prisoners of war camp over in Poland.
The list of extras includes a Vance & Hines exhaust system and an AC air filter, Kuryakyn mirrors, Kellerman indicators, and Avon grips, among others. The paint job, although not exactly made to match the colors and livery of the original Triumph, comes pretty close.
As far as we can tell, the Harley-Davidson The Great Escape (its alternative name is Predator) was put together a few years back, but for some reason, it’s still listed as for sale on the shop’s website. No mention is made when it comes to asking price.
