autoevolution
 

Steve McQueen’s Great Escape Triumph to Be Shown in Public for the First Time

27 Jun 2018, 6:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Back in 1963, Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Richard Attenborough showed the world how British Commonwealth prisoners of war managed to pull of a mass escape from the Stalag Luft III prisoners of war camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.
2 photos
Triumph Great Escape stunt
The movie recounts a real event which occurred in 1943. During this actual historical escape, there was no motorcycle used to jump over barricades and a 12 feet barbed-wire fence, nor were any Americans imprisoned in the camp.

But Hollywood is Hollywood, so the movie’s version features both. The motorcycle used by McQueen and his stunt double, Bud Ekins, was a 1962 Triumph 650cc TR6R.

The producers of the movie decided to use a modern-day Triumph as the real World War II motorcycles were not sturdy enough to withstand the ordeal the movie makers were planning for them. Three TR6R models were artificially aged to give the impression they belong to the epoch.

The Triumph TR6R chosen was a bike much to McQueen’s liking. He enjoyed the two-wheeler so much that he insisted over and over with the producers of the movie to allow him to perform his own stunts. He wasn’t allowed to, so Ekins had to take the machine by its grips and give hell to the Germans.

The motorcycle that was actually used in the movie is currently on display at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience at Hinckley in Leicestershire. Triumph says that since it was featured in the movie, the motorcycle was never shown in public. This will change this August, during the Chubb Insurance Concours d’Elégance event at Blenheim Palace.

At the Concours, the bike will be competing in the Class B category (motorcycles built between 1940 and 1979) on August 31, taking the stage together with a “mouth-watering array of iconic motorcycles which will be vying for honors at Blenheim Palace across three classes.
Steve McQueen triumph TR6R The Great Escape movie
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 