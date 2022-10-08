Harley-Davidson Plomo Is Sin City Night Rod, Darkness Suits It Well

There was a time, not long ago, when we were simply swimming in custom Harley-Davidson VRSC-based custom builds. Somehow, we seem to have burned through the bulk of them, at least the ones made over the past ten years or so, and now, whenever a V-Rod pops into the open, we kind of feel… spoiled.
This particular VRSC, born back in 2013 as a Night Rod, is no longer stock, having been touched sometime in the past by the talented hands of a Las Vegas-based crew called Devin Diego Designs (DD).
As one of the few America-based custom Harley-Davidson shops we were able to uncover, DD offers quite an extensive portfolio of builds, even if most of them are listed by the shop without the accompanying details. Just like the Blackhawk and Covid-19 builds we’ve already discussed, the Plomo, as this thing is called post-conversion, is an exception.
The Sin City-made motorcycle is, of course, all black, in this case chose as to properly highlight its name, which is the Spanish word for lead.
The bodywork for this thing is extensive, and includes stuff like a fuel tank cover, a centerpiece, and custom fenders, with the rear one chopped by five inches. The entire contraption rests on an air suspension, lowered at the front, with the rear wheel a suitable 280 mm wide.
Dark nights are chased away with LED lights (halo at the front), and the front turn signals are mounted on the fork. The seat is the stock one, are right beneath it the shop installed slip-on exhaust tips at the single modification made to the Night Rod’s powertrain.
Still listed on Devin Diego Designs’ website, the Plomo does not come with a price sticker, so we are unable to learn just how much money went into making it the way it is.
