Tyler O'Hara Is the 2022 King of the Baggers, Indian Challenger Reigns Supreme

About a month ago, we had the pleasure of talking to Tyler O'Hara, right before the last King of the Baggers race for 2022. At the time, he was second in the championship rankings, just three points behind Travis Wyman and his Harley-Davidson. Tyler had previously won the first exhibition event in 2020 but didn't manage to get on top of the competition in 2021. Going into the last event, he was determined to win.