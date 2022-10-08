Tyler O'Hara Is the 2022 King of the Baggers, Indian Challenger Reigns Supreme

The King of the Baggers championship has become an Internet phenomenon lately, with more and more people following the development of the series. Seeing those big bikes being thrown around corners at high speeds is quite spectacular, and you can't help but have massive respect for the riders involved. When an underdog wins, they win for everybody
Going into Round 7, Tyler O'Hara had won one race for Indian and scored an additional three more podiums. The last time we spoke to him, he mentioned that the trickiest part about riding a bagger was getting comfortable with being uncomfortable.
The last event of the year was set to take place at New Jersey Motorsports Park, and you can watch the race in replay on MotoAmerica's official Youtube channel. The team over at Indian Motorcycles has also released a short after-movie, showcasing some of the highlights from this event.
With quite a bit of pressure on his shoulders, Tyler would have two more things to worry about in New Jersey. First, this kind of technical track is going to be challenging for any rider, and even more so for one that has had little time to practice on it and get accustomed to the layout.
And that skill will come in handy on a rainy day. Looking at the layout in New Jersey, the track is 2.25 miles (3.62 km) long. Going into the race, riders would have to complete a total of 7 laps, with 12 corners to go through on each one.
We recently had a chat with Mr. Gary Gray, the Vice President of Racing, Service, and Technology for Indian Motorcycle. Speaking of the King of the Baggers challenge, we realized how much work and development the company has gone through to reach this level of performance.
"Since the early 1900s, racing has been a cornerstone for the Indian Motorcycle brand. But that history isn’t just racing…it’s winning. To that point, it’s incredibly gratifying to continue that championship legacy in the modern era with our dominant flat track teams and now here in the King of the Baggers series."
"There are a lot more bikes on the grid, and our competitors are investing significant amounts of money and resources at a level that we realistically can’t come close to matching. We are also limited by rule to 112 cubic inch (1.83 liters) engines and our competitor is allowed to run 131 cubic inches (2.14 liters). So, when you consider all that we’re up against and our underdog role, it makes this Championship all the more significant and gratifying for us."
Even with such vast experience in developing motorcycles, this would still be a classic case of David versus Goliath. With Kyle and Travis Wyman starting the race from P1 and P2, Tyler was slightly further back in P4. As the track was soaking-wet, riders weren't going to be as fast as they would normally be.
But looking at how they all charged towards turn one after the start of the race, you wouldn't think that they were slow at all. Tyler managed to move up into P2, right behind Kyle Wyman. Meanwhile, his teammate, Jeremy McWilliams was fending off Travis Wyman who was now down in P4.
That situation was still favorable for Tyler, as he'd still be crowned champion if the race ended that way. Going into a left-hand turn, Travis lost control of his bike and immediately went off track.
Even so, Tyler kept pushing hard and even had several attempts at taking the lead. But, by the end of the race, he could only finish second overall with Kyle Wyman in first. At that point, he had managed to take down Goliath once again.
Two years of hard work had paid off, and Tyler O'Hara won the King of the Baggers title for Indian Motorcycles. With Travis and Kyle Wyman in P2 and P3, Jeremy McWilliams would finish the 2022 season in P4 overall.
"No one does it better than S&S Cycle. They built on the strengths of the stock Indian Challenger to deliver a true road racing machine, all the while navigating a variety of unforeseen twists and turns with the parameters and restrictions of the series rules, and in the end, we came out on top. On top of that, we benefit from the incredible skill, technical expertise, and competitive fire of both of our riders."
"Tyler O’Hara might be the most competitive person I’ve ever met, and when the flag drops, he can rise to a completely different level, and he proves that time and time again. And Jeremy McWilliams’ role in our success cannot be overlooked."
"Not only is he an incredible rider, but his technical knowledge and insights from his vast experience are invaluable. And of course, none of this is possible without the support from our sponsors, Mission Foods, S&S, Medallia, Drag Specialties, and Parts Unlimited."
We will be sitting down with Tyler O'Hara for another interview soon, and more stories from the King of the Baggers will follow next. Until then, we've suddenly got the urge to try out an Indian Challenger and see what it can do for ourselves. We'll report back when that happens.
