Harley-Davidson Mustang Is a Heaven-Sent, Hell-Bent World War Two Fighter Plane on Wheels

The Second World War was the longest, bloodiest conflict between the nations of the world. As usual when it comes to such events, alongside the tragedies that took place then, heroes rose, and technology progressed.
The conflict marked a major shift in the way wars are being waged, as for the first time ever it saw the large-scale use of tanks and airplanes. Both machinery quickly found their aces, both in terms of hardware and skilled crews that handled them.
On the airplane front, few planes are as famous as the P-51 Mustang. Made by North American Aviation in extremely large numbers (over 15,000), it saw action over most of the world’s battlefields both during WWII and after. As a result of its successes, it became the focus of stories, movies, books, legends, and, of particular interest to us, special edition road vehicles.
The latest contraption to join the list of wheeled machines paying tribute to the airborne wonder is a Harley-Davidson Street Bob converted by German custom shop Thunderbike. Now called, obviously, Mustang, the build is a literal shrine to what was the P-51.
The most obvious connection to the airplane is the paint job, a combination of bare metal and yellow, with painted rivets on the fuel tank, and markings on the fenders and headlight mask – the rear fender, for instance, wears the phrase Heaven Sent, Hell Bent, while the mask, taken from a LiveWire, warnings about the ejection seat.
The two-wheeler also has writing on it dedicated to the 376th Fighter Squadron, which between 1943 and 1945 flew in bomber escort missions over Europe.
Modifications made to the Street Bob are not limited to the paint job. Close to 30 custom bits made their way into the build, ranging from fork and shock lowering kits to turn signals and covers.
The Harley-Davidson Mustang was ready to roll out Thunderbike’s doors back in September, and it’s not for sale, as it was put together for the marketing head of Harley-Davidson Germany.
