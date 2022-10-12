Sikorsky HH-60W Jolly Green II Combat Rescue Helicopter Gets Ready for Operations

The U.S. Air Force's new combat rescue helicopter, Sikorsky's HH-60W "Whiskey" Jolly Green II, achieved Initial Operational Capability (IOC). The rotorcraft will enable the U.S. Air Force to carry out rescue operations over larger distances, in harsher conditions, and with enhanced survivability.
The HH-60W Jolly Green II builds on the cutting-edge UH-60M Black Hawk, offering enhanced capabilities over its predecessor, the HH-60G Pave Hawk. This next-generation combat rescue helicopter was designed for different combat rescue operations and other special missions. It provides improved survivability while recovering personnel, and it can operate both during the day and night, in any weather, and in any conditions.
Recently, commander of Air Combat Command Mark Kelly declared that the HH-60W Jolly Green II has achieved initial operational capability. That means the U.S. Air Force (USAF) has enough HH-60Ws, logistics requirements, and trained Airmen to deploy four aircraft for 30 days to any location.
"This declaration is a vote of confidence from U.S. Air Force leadership and demonstrates the critical role of and need for the HH-60W," said Nathalie Previte, vice president, Sikorsky Army and Air Force Systems.
The new helicopter has enhanced aerodynamic and hover performance to meet the USAF's long-range and high-threat requirements. It features an open architecture that allows for rapid mission system integration, and it also has an impressive weapons arsenal.
The HH-60W Jolly Green II includes improved survivability and defense systems, as well as increased armor and ballistic protection. Furthermore, the rotorcraft has a larger internal fuel capacity of 644 gallons (2,928 liters) and does not utilize auxiliary fuel tanks. It can also be refueled mid-flight in order to offer an increased range.
The USAF will purchase 113 HH-60W Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopters. The new aircraft will gradually replace the fleet of HH-60G Pavehawk helicopters, which perform combat search and rescue and personnel recovery missions.
Recently, commander of Air Combat Command Mark Kelly declared that the HH-60W Jolly Green II has achieved initial operational capability. That means the U.S. Air Force (USAF) has enough HH-60Ws, logistics requirements, and trained Airmen to deploy four aircraft for 30 days to any location.
"This declaration is a vote of confidence from U.S. Air Force leadership and demonstrates the critical role of and need for the HH-60W," said Nathalie Previte, vice president, Sikorsky Army and Air Force Systems.
The new helicopter has enhanced aerodynamic and hover performance to meet the USAF's long-range and high-threat requirements. It features an open architecture that allows for rapid mission system integration, and it also has an impressive weapons arsenal.
The HH-60W Jolly Green II includes improved survivability and defense systems, as well as increased armor and ballistic protection. Furthermore, the rotorcraft has a larger internal fuel capacity of 644 gallons (2,928 liters) and does not utilize auxiliary fuel tanks. It can also be refueled mid-flight in order to offer an increased range.
The USAF will purchase 113 HH-60W Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopters. The new aircraft will gradually replace the fleet of HH-60G Pavehawk helicopters, which perform combat search and rescue and personnel recovery missions.