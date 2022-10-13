2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Has Serious Makeover, Is Now Called Grand Funk

In its present day line-up, the Street Glide is one of Harley-Davidson’s pillar products. Included by the bike maker in the Grand American Touring offering, the bike is available in three versions, Special, ST and CVO, and retails from $21,430.
What the stock Street Glide has to offer though is at times not enough for pretentious customers, so when they don’t go for the factory modified CVO (priced at $41,899), they talk to custom shops to have their rides significantly altered. That’s even more true when it comes to owners of older Street Glides.
That’s what an owner did with their 2010 two-wheeler of this breed, which they had modified by a Japanese garage named Bad Land into something that’s now called Grand Funk.
Bad Land is a name we’re used to here on autoevolution, and so is its style of coming up with flamboyant creations almost always draped in black. That’s what we have here as well, a darkened Street Glide riding on Performance Machine wheels (of the Riviera variety), sized 21 inches front and 18 inches rear.
The Bad Land touch can be seen the most in the many one-off bits of hardware that have made it onto the build, ranging from the front and rear fender to the fuel tank, side bags, handlebar, and the exhaust that helps the stock engine breathe a little easier.
Those Bad Land parts are mixed with elements made by others, such as the Arlen Ness air cleaner, Ken’s Factory turn signals, and Clone Speed seat.
The Harley-Davidson Grand Funk was first shown by Bad Land back in 2018. Its current whereabouts are not known, and even if the two-wheeler is still listed on the garage’s website as bike no. 84 (out of a total of 155 at the time of writing), it doesn’t offer any bit of info on how much it cost to put together.
That’s what an owner did with their 2010 two-wheeler of this breed, which they had modified by a Japanese garage named Bad Land into something that’s now called Grand Funk.
Bad Land is a name we’re used to here on autoevolution, and so is its style of coming up with flamboyant creations almost always draped in black. That’s what we have here as well, a darkened Street Glide riding on Performance Machine wheels (of the Riviera variety), sized 21 inches front and 18 inches rear.
The Bad Land touch can be seen the most in the many one-off bits of hardware that have made it onto the build, ranging from the front and rear fender to the fuel tank, side bags, handlebar, and the exhaust that helps the stock engine breathe a little easier.
Those Bad Land parts are mixed with elements made by others, such as the Arlen Ness air cleaner, Ken’s Factory turn signals, and Clone Speed seat.
The Harley-Davidson Grand Funk was first shown by Bad Land back in 2018. Its current whereabouts are not known, and even if the two-wheeler is still listed on the garage’s website as bike no. 84 (out of a total of 155 at the time of writing), it doesn’t offer any bit of info on how much it cost to put together.