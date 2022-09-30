Harley-Davidson Street Box Is a Rider’s Limo Propped on Russian Psychedelic Wheels

Although they generally release into the wild full motorcycle customs, most shops out there specialize on different things. Some are masters at making body kits, others experts in designing exhaust systems, while others, like the Russians from Box39, specialize in wheels.
As a result of this, let's call it, compartmentalization, each of the rides that see daylight from these shops focus more on some custom bits. When it comes to Box39, that focus falls of course on the wheels, as we’ve seen time and again.
One of the latest creations to be presented by the Russians is this here Harley-Davidson Street Glide with a limo-like attitude. Post-customization, is no longer called Street Glide, but Street Box, a combination between the name of the bike and the custom garage’s own.
The first thing that strikes you with this one is of course the massive body of the ride, effectively modified here and there (including the fenders, seat, and saddle bags) and painted in a very fitting white.
But the most spectacular bit of hardware is the front wheel (the rear one has been changed too, but the view of that one is mostly obstructed, as usual on Glides). As said, Box39 is first and foremost a wheel shop, and a talented one at that, as some of the designs they came up with are simply out of this world.
Sized 18 inches in diameter (same as the rear) and 160 mm wide (rear one is 200 mm), the psychedelic-looking piece of equipment is being used, to our knowledge, for the first time on a build, and it looks simply spectacular.
Described as a “light styling“ of the original Harley, the Street Box does not come with many modifications on the mechanical side, except, perhaps, for the fitting of an air suspension system.
The price of the conversion was not made public.
