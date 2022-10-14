2000 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Gets First Wash in a Decade, Detailing to Match

Just like automobiles, motorcycles are often left in garages, parking lots, and other storage spaces and “forgotten” by their owners for years and years. Just because a motorcycle has fewer wheels, and a smaller surface area, does not mean it cannot become a magnet for dust and grime.
This 2000 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide has not been washed in over a decade, and it was brought to Larry Kosilla's workshop in a box truck. After that much time without as much as an engine being started, attempting to ride this motorcycle would have been not just dangerous, but irresponsible altogether, if it could have started.
After a decade without being moved, tires develop flat spots, and they also become too old to be used for their original purpose. All the rubber components have long dried up, and the fluids are past the date when they should have been replaced.
Even the gasoline in the fuel tank will have to be drained, taken to a facility for safe recycling, and replaced with fresh gas. If you ever decide to acquire a motorcycle that has been sitting for more than a winter break, it will need fresh fluids across the board.
Larry walks us through his strategy for cleaning this 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with the utmost care. The first step is removing the dust from the vehicle, and then discerning which kind of attention each surface needs to receive.
This motorcycle has many chromed elements, but they match up with steel parts in some areas, so there is surface rust that needs to be tended to. Unlike an automobile, this vehicle's body has a smaller surface area, which makes it difficult to return to its factory shine, but not entirely impossible.
Kosilla described the work as something that someone could do in their garage at home. Hopefully, your motorcycle is cleaner than this Harley-Davidson touring bike was when it reached Larry's workshop.
After a decade without being moved, tires develop flat spots, and they also become too old to be used for their original purpose. All the rubber components have long dried up, and the fluids are past the date when they should have been replaced.
Even the gasoline in the fuel tank will have to be drained, taken to a facility for safe recycling, and replaced with fresh gas. If you ever decide to acquire a motorcycle that has been sitting for more than a winter break, it will need fresh fluids across the board.
Larry walks us through his strategy for cleaning this 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with the utmost care. The first step is removing the dust from the vehicle, and then discerning which kind of attention each surface needs to receive.
This motorcycle has many chromed elements, but they match up with steel parts in some areas, so there is surface rust that needs to be tended to. Unlike an automobile, this vehicle's body has a smaller surface area, which makes it difficult to return to its factory shine, but not entirely impossible.
Kosilla described the work as something that someone could do in their garage at home. Hopefully, your motorcycle is cleaner than this Harley-Davidson touring bike was when it reached Larry's workshop.